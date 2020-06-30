Rising virus cases, rising stocks: Markets shrug off pandemic worries

Known coronavirus infections in India are rising sharply with every passing day, with the number of cases on June 30 at 5,66,840. The death toll has risen to 16,893.

The country went into lockdown on March 25 to break the chain of infections that brought business activity to a halt, dealing a blow to an already slowing economy.

But the market seems to have shrugged off virus concerns. Both the Sensex and the Nifty have rallied more than 30 percent from their March lows, surprising experts who say it is frothy and fundamentals are still not strong. The Indian market, they say, is dancing to global cues.

Here is how it stacks up:

