Rising India Summit: Leaders spell out growth story of a truly rising India

Red carpets were rolled to welcome the who’s who of the political and business worlds of India as News18’s marquee event, the Rising India Summit, got underway in the national capital on Friday.

What the country awaited most was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s keynote address, wherein he was expected to delve into India’s achievements and reveal how his vision has reshaped Asia’s second-largest economy.

But before getting into that, let’s have a look at what News18’s event, themed 'From Take-Off to Triumph', is all about.

Day one of the conclave saw ministers, top policymakers, industrialists and celebrities discuss India's growth story. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal spoke at length of the government’s achievements under Prime Minister Modi in the first session titled 'The building blocks of India'.

Speaking of how he changed things in his ministry Gadkari said, "…now [I’m] thinking differently as a minister. At a time when interest rates are low, the government, through NHAI, will issue bonds at a coupon of 8-8.5 percent. The idea is to raise money from the public instead of approaching big investors for it."

Speaking about the floating hotel in Mumbai, the minister maintained that the project was on track. "It [the floating hotel] is a city in itself, complete with playgrounds and swimming pools of its own, along with 24 restaurants. The project is expected to increase tourism to Mumbai."

On the other hand, Railway’s Minister Piyush Goyal said that the government was more focused on working towards the benefit of poor passengers. "Earlier the mindset was to fix the Rajdhanis, Shatabdis and Durontos to avoid criticism, but it was high time someone started doing something for the poor," he noted, and went on to eventually state that by 2025, Indian Railways would have the best rail network in the world.

However, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah shot back at the minister and said at the conclave that Indian trains were filthy and "even if someone was not sick before, they will get sick in those coaches."

The second session of the day, titled 'The Making of a New World Power', saw Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu, Group Chairman of Vedanta Anil Agarwal, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Founder and CEO of MakeMyTrip Deep Kalra, Chairman of State Bank of India Rajnish Kumar and Member and CEO of KKR Sanjay Nayar speak of India’s progress.

Speaking of PSUs, SBI Chairman Kumar said that ownership of a company should not matter. "There are PSUs that are great companies and then there are PSUs that are not so great, but this is not true for the private sector," he said.

In the third session titled 'Nayi Rahein Naye Sapne', chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh spoke about the developments in their respective states.

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan said that power distribution in his state had improved tremendously. On the other hand, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar pointed out that this state was now second on the Centre's Ease of Doing Business ranking.

Following the session, News18 Network CEO and Group Editor in Chief Rahul Joshi took the stage to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke on varied topics highlighting how India has grown under his leadership over the last 4 years.