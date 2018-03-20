Rising India Summit: About 2.1% of India's millionaires have left since 2014, says Ruchir Sharma

Ruchir Sharma, Head of Emerging Markets at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, has said that 23,000 millionaires have left India since 2014.

Around 7,000 millionaires left India last year alone and 4,000 left the year before that, Sharma said at the Rising India Summit.

Millionaires leaving the country and investing elsewhere will affect domestic markets, he added.

At the summit, Sharma presented data compiled by his team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

The data shows that India is ahead of France and China in the number of rich people leaving the country.

About 2.1 percent of India's rich have left the country since 2014, compared with 1.3 percent for France and 1.1 percent for China.

The crackdown on black money could be a reason this trend is observed in India. The government placing a scanner on non-performing loans is possibly another reason.

Based on anecdotal evidence, the UK, Dubai and Singapore are the most popular destinations for India's high net worth individuals.

Auckland, Dubai, Montreal, Tel Aviv and Toronto are the most popular cities for wealthy persons.

The research defines an Indian millionaire as an individual who has net assets worth more than USD 1 million, works and lives in India.

It counts those who have spent more than six months abroad.

NW World collected the raw data for the research. It surveyed a 150,000 millionaires.