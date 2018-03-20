App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 20, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rising India Summit: About 2.1% of India's millionaires have left since 2014, says Ruchir Sharma

About 23,000 millionaires have left India since 2014, according to data presented by Ruchir Sharma

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ruchir Sharma, Head of Emerging Markets at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, has said that 23,000 millionaires have left India since 2014.

Around 7,000 millionaires left India last year alone and 4,000 left the year before that, Sharma said at the Rising India Summit.

Millionaires leaving the country and investing elsewhere will affect domestic markets, he added.

At the summit, Sharma presented data compiled by his team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

The data shows that India is ahead of France and China in the number of rich people leaving the country.

About 2.1 percent of India's rich have left the country since 2014, compared with 1.3 percent for France and 1.1 percent for China.

The crackdown on black money could be a reason this trend is observed in India. The government placing a scanner on non-performing loans is possibly another reason.

Based on anecdotal evidence, the UK, Dubai and Singapore are the most popular destinations for India's high net worth individuals.

Auckland, Dubai, Montreal, Tel Aviv and Toronto are the most popular cities for wealthy persons.

The research defines an Indian millionaire as an individual who has net assets worth more than USD  1 million, works and lives in India.

It counts those who have spent more than six months abroad.

NW World collected the raw data for the research. It surveyed a 150,000 millionaires.

tags #India #Rising India Summit #Ruchir Sharma

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC