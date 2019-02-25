Rising India Summit 2019: Shereen Bhan in conversation with RS Prasad, Suresh Prabhu, Piyush Goyal

A look at the pictures from the first day of the Rising India Summit 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/19 "The new industrial policy is ready and is awaiting cabinet approval. Whatever implements that we have put in, are ready to be executed – for instance, the industrial corridor," Suresh Prabhu said. 2/19 "When we talk about minimum governance, we mean that the maximum work is done in minimum time," Piyush Goyal said. 3/19 "Who is the mahamilaavat's prime ministerial candidate – Is it Mamata Banerjee? Is it Akhilesh Yadav? Is it Mayawati?" asks Ravi Shankar Prasad. 4/19 "This government really deserves another term... fabulous kind of work has been done by this government. I would definitely say 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar'," Ajay Singh said. 5/19 Robin Rain, chairman and CEO of Ebix Inc, called for rationalisation of taxes. 6/19 "We need to crack areas which keep India backwards," Amitabh Kant said. 7/19 "I dare say we would beat the likes of Emirates and Qatar, all we need is a level playing field given to airlines, unfortunately that is not happening," Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet said. 8/19 Shereen Bhan in discussion with Subhash Chandra Garg, Suneeta Reddy, Robin Raina, Ajay Singh, Amitabh Kant. 9/19 Zakka Jacob speaks at the Rising India Summit. 10/19 "Nobody can criticise the Bible, nobody can criticise the Quran. But to criticise the Vedas has now become the fashion of a group of people in this country," Baba Ramdev said. 11/19 "If spirituality is a disability, let's ban it immediately. Time is rolling fast for all of us. Yoga is a way of managing that time effectively so as to enhance your energy and your life," Sadhguru said. 12/19 Prasoon Joshi speaks at the summit. 13/19 Baba Ramdev and Sadhguru at the Rising India Summit 2019. 14/19 Rising India Summit 2019 is set to begin, multiple industry stalwarts are set to take the stage at the Summit. 15/19 The summit will be kicked off with the The New Mantras for India session where Prasoon Joshi will be in conversation with Baba Ramdev and Sadhguru. 16/19 Union cabinet ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal, will be part of a discussion moderated by Shereen Bhan. 17/19 Later in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote speech - Beyond Politics: Defining National Priorities. 18/19 Sadhguru at the Rising India Summit, he is set to take part in a discussion. 19/19 Baba Ramdev at the Rising India Summit, he is set to take part in a discussion,The New Mantras for India, along with Sadhguru in a few minutes. First Published on Feb 25, 2019 05:06 pm