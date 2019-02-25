Rising India Summit 2019 | PM Modi lays out vision for New India, highlights NDA govt's achievements

While addressing News18's Rising India Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out his vision for a 'New India'.

Saying that the vision to take the country forward needs to draw a comparison between the current and the previous governments, PM Modi said, "In 2014, the status was whatever had to increase was decreasing and what had to decrease was increasing."

Elucidating on the same, PM Modi said, "Let's take the example of inflation. During UPA's time, prices of basic commodities were skyrocketing, with inflation numbers crossing 10 percent. And now, inflation numbers have been brought down to 3-4 percent."

On Income Tax and GDP numbers

The UPA government did not pay heed to the cries of the middle class during their tenure. Whereas the NDA government has not only reduced income tax, it has made income 'upto Rs 5 lakh' tax free.

"Talking about GDP growth, the difference between previous UPA government and the NDA government is clearly visible," PM Modi said.

India's global standing

Citing that the 21st century is said to be India's reckoning, PM Modi said,"In 2012, India was among the 'Fragile Five'. Now it is one of the fastest growing economies in the world."

"During the UPA's time, India's Ease of Doing Business rankings were falling and that is because the previous government's graph of corruption was increasing," Modi added.

On Jan Dhan Accounts

Speaking of Jan Dhan accounts, PM Modi said, "In 2014, when we had commissioned the Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana, we were mocked for opening bank accounts for the poor. Due to this mindset of "some people", 65 years after India's independence, most of the poor did not have a bank account. Now, there are 34,000 crore poor who have Jan Dhan accounts."

"When we started linking Jan Dhan accounts to Aadhaar cards, we faced roadblocks in that also. People knocked on the Supreme Court's doors to stop the linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phone numbers," PM Modi said, taking a jibe at the Opposition.

"But the result of linking Aadhaar with bank accounts was that Rs 6 lakh crore was deposited directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of more than 450 centrally funded schemes. Rs 1,10,000 crore is now being saved because of the elimination of middlemen," PM Modi added.

On eliminating middlemen

"At least 50 crore poor are now getting Rs 5 lakh each for medical expenses under the Ayushman Bharat programme. This money is also transferred directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries," PM Modi said on the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Talking about the launch of the KISAN Yojana on February 24, Modi said, "12 crore farmer families are now getting Rs 75,000 crore directly into their accounts. This is also leakage-proof. How will a fodder scam happen now?"

Citing that using every rupee that the tax-payer contributes to the development of the country is appropriately is a primary issue for him, PM Modi said, "The Bansagar Irrigation programme was started 40 years ago. It was estimated that the work will be done in Rs 300 crore. It was kept dormant and no work was done. When we took over, the principal amount had increased to Rs 3,000 crore. This cost of delay is being borne by the taxpayer. I have tried to cut the delay to the minimum possible so that public money is not wasted."

On Northeast, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas

PM Modi said, "For the first time, the Northeast is getting an airport, a train, electricity. Our government is focusing on the development of the region."

"Be it establishing a Welfare Development Board for nomadic tribes and a separate ministry for fisheries, or 10 percent reservation for the upper class poor , we believe in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'," PM Modi added.

On unemployment

Denying consistent charges of increasing unemployment figures in India, PM Modi said, "When Foreign Direct Investment in the country is at an all-time high, is it possible that no jobs are not being created? When rails, roads are being constructed, tourism is rising, is it possible that employment is not being generated?"

"According to Income Tax numbers, during the last 4 years, 6 lakh professionals have joined the system. In addition, Rs 7 lakh crore have been given as loans to 4 crore people belonging to small scale industries. Between September 2017 and November 2018, every month 5 lakh subscribers have joined the EPFO. As per all these figures, a total of 1.2 crore jobs have been created in a year," PM Modi said.