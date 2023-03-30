 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rising India 2023: Hydrogen to soon power buses & planes in India, says Nitin Gadkari

Mar 30, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

The BJP leaders said that India is at the number one spot with regards to manufacturing electrolyzers. “We are not just manufacturing hub of electrolyzers, we are also exporting it to countries like the United States,” Gadkari said.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday addressed the News18 Rising India Summit where he said India would soon have hydrogen buses plying on the streets in addition to using hydrogen to fuel airplanes.

“We aspire to be Energy exporter and not an importer. Keeping this in mind, India is looking at the future of transport. We will soon use hydrogen to fuel airplanes,” Gadkari said adding that hydrogen-powered buses will also be launched in India soon.

The Union Minister is said to have travelled to the News18 summit venue via a hydrogen-powered car.