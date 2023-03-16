Rising Covid cases: Health Ministry advises five states to prevent spread of infection

The Union health ministry, on March 16, shot letters to five states in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and asked them to take immediate measures to prevent the spread of the infection.
The five states, which have received the letters, include Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat and Karnataka.
The communique from the ministry came on a day the active coronavirus cases rose in India by 426 and reached 4,623.
There are few states which are reporting higher number of cases indicating possible localized spread of infection and there is a need to follow a risk assessment- based approach to prevent & contain the infection, without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic, said the Centre.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
It is is advised that the states examine the situation of COVID-19 at micro level (district & sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID-19 duly ensuring effective compliance with various advisories issued by this ministry, the letter said.
It stressed that the four-fold strategy of test-track, treat-vaccination should be followed with continued focus on adequate & proactive testing as per guidelines and monitoring new and emerging clusters of new COVID-19 cases.
The Centre also instructed states to monitor Influenza-like illness (ILI) & severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities or through dedicated fever clinics on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection.
It has also said that genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities), and local clusters of cases should be carried out.
Additionally, proactive promotion should be carried out to increase administration of precaution dose for all eligible beneficiaries and COVID appropriate behaviour particularly in enclosed spaces and in crowded spaces.
“It is essential that the states maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control emerging spread of infection,” said the letter.