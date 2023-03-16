 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rising Covid cases: Health Ministry advises five states to prevent spread of infection

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 16, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST

The communique from the ministry came on a day the active coronavirus cases rose in India by 426 and reached 4,623. (Representative Image)

The Union health ministry, on March 16, shot letters to five states in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and asked them to take immediate measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

The five states, which have received the letters, include Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat and Karnataka.

The communique from the ministry came on a day the active coronavirus cases rose in India by 426 and reached 4,623.

There are few states which are reporting higher number of cases indicating possible localized spread of infection and there is a need to follow a risk assessment- based approach to prevent & contain the infection, without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic, said the Centre.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
