 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata to earn Rs 68.17 cr dividend income from Infosys

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST

Akshata, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, held 3.89 crore shares of Infosys at the end of December, according to company filings with the stock exchanges.

Sunak is a British national, and his wife Akshata is an Indian citizen. (File photo: AFP)

Akshata Murty, the wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, stands to earn Rs 68.17 crore in dividend income from her shareholding in India's second-largest IT firm Infosys.

Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, held 3.89 crore shares of Infosys at the end of December, according to company filings with the stock exchanges.

Infosys declared a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023). If she retains her shareholding till the record date, June 2, she would get Rs 68.17 crore.

Together with an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 a share declared in October last year, she would get Rs 132.4 crore.