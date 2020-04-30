Rishi Kapoor will be greatly missed: Rahul Gandhi

Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital. The death of the veteran actor comes a day after versatile actor Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday remembered Rishi Kapoor as a wonderful actor, while noting that it has been a terrible week for Indian cinema with the passing away of another legend.
In a tweet, Gandhi said, "This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor.
This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020
