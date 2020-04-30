App
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rishi Kapoor was a rage on Twitter. Here are some of his best tweets over the years

Ever since he joined Twitter in 2010, Kapoor has kept us entertained by simply speaking his mind

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Rishi Kapoor
File image: Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away at the age of 67 earlier today, was known as much for his evergreen roles and jovial nature as he was known, in recent times, for his Twitter-happy personality.

Kapoor's opinions on a wide array of things and people across spectrums — sports, politics, films, songs, colleagues from the Bollywood industry— often made their way into 140 and 280 characters. And, in turn, they made into great headlines.

Ever since he joined Twitter in 2010, Kapoor has kept us entertained by simply speaking his mind. For instance, as India went into a national lockdown and stared at an ongoing epidemic, Kapoor appealed for the government to open licensed liquor stores "for sometime in the evening".

Kapoor's son, Ranbir, too, is a superstar, though he doesn't have a presence on social media. Perhaps because of his absence in the public world, Ranbir's fans reached out to his father, who in turn made it clear that he is not "Ranbir's mail box".

Along with a quirky cat, Kapoor also had a curt message to go along: "Another thing. I am Not and repeat NOT Ranbirs Post Box that you can drop messages or post them. Thank you,I remain yours truly-Rishi Kapoor (sic)."

Close
In 2016, he had posted an update that might not be the most politically correct update, but displayed his below-the-belt humor nevertheless.

Kapoor also trained his guns on some of the inexplicable (according to him) practices of the film world. Like, for instance, here:

Although his tweets left his followers amused, some of his tweets led to him being panned too. His criticism of equating food with religion, for instance, brought a frown instead of a smile to the faces of many users.



First Published on Apr 30, 2020 03:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Rishi Kapoor

