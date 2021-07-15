Rishabh Pant tests positive for COVID-19 in UK

Rishabh Pant who made an unbeaten 89 and fittingly hit the winning runs was declared the Man of the match. (PC-Instagram/Indian Cricket Team)

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing tour of England and will not travel with the team to Durham as it reassembles for next month's Test series against the hosts.

A BCCI source confirmed that it was Pant who tested positive and was in isolation for the past eight days. He is, according to the source, asymptomatic at this point.

"He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," he said without divulging when the 23-year-old will join the squad.

Pant was recently spotted in the Euro 2020 game and even uploaded pictures on his twitter handle.

The news comes in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently sending an e-mail to the Indian contingent in the United Kingdom warning it about the rising cases of COVID-19. The side is to reassemble at Durham in a bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England next month.

"Yes, one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected. But I can't divulge the name of the player," BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla told PTI on Thursday.

"As of now no other player has tested positive. Also you must be aware our secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to all players to maintain protocols," Shukla added.

It is understood that he has been afflicted by the Delta variant which has led to rising number of cases in England.

Shah, in his letter, told the players to "avoid" crowded places as Covishield, the vaccine which has been given to the team, only provides protection, not full immunity against the virus.

In fact, Shah's letter had specifically stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and Euro Championships, which recently concluded there.

The Indian team is due to take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4. It will play a practice game starting July 20 as a build-up to the high-intensity series.

The India-England showdown marks the beginning of the second cycle of the World Test Championship.

Recently, the England team too was hit by the virus and was forced to field ab altogether different XI in a limited-overs match against Pakistan.