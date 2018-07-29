Rise in Yamuna level: Khattar holds meeting with senior officials

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held an emergency meeting with senior officials today to review situation in Yamunanagar district following rise in water level in Yamuna river after heavy rains. Khattar also conducted an aerial survey of the Hathnikund barrage located on Yamuna river in the district.

The chief minister was informed by the officials of Panipat, Sonepat and Palwal district administration that though the river in these districts was flowing close to the danger mark, the situation, however, was under control and there were no reports of loss to life or damage to property.

After holding a meeting with officials here, Khattar said that 'special girdawari' (revenue survey) would be conducted to assess the damage caused to crops by floods and rains. He said due compensation would be given to the affected farmers. Such affected farmers who have got their crops insured would be given compensation through the 'Fasal Bima Yojana' while those who had not opted for it, would be paid compensation by the government, an official statement quoting Khattar said.

Others present at the meeting included Chief Secretary D S Dhesi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management Department) Keshni Anand Arora, Principal Secretary (Irrigation and Water Resources Department) Anurag Rastogi and other senior officers. The district administration of Yamunanagar in Haryana had sounded a high alert yesterday following the water level in Yamuna river crossing the five lakh cusecs mark. It also cautioned the Delhi administration about the rise in water level. Insisting that the situation was under control, the Yamunanagar administration, however, has said all the necessary arrangements have been made to tackle the flood-like situation. The water level rose in the wake of continuous rains in catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh. The administration has also issued warning to people living near Yamuna river.

A team of state disaster management force has already been put on alert. A flood control room has already been set up at the district level for fast response to deal with any flood-like situation.