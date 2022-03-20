English
    Rise in COVID-19 cases elsewhere does not mean it will happen in India: ICMR official

    Moneycontrol News
    March 20, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Dr Samiran Panda, the additional director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), reacting over reports of massive increases in coronavirus caseloads in Asia and Europe, believed India will not necessarily follow the COVID-19 graph of other countries.

    “So, no one country would mirror another country now. Even if there is a rise in cases elsewhere, it does not mean it will happen here too. We as a country should step up genomic and sentinel surveillance," reported The Times of India quoting the ICMR official.

    “But, we should closely monitor these developing scenarios,” Dr Samiran Panda said, according to the newspaper report.

    The ICMR officer explained that, as the Covid pandemic progressed, different governments devised different methods to limit infections.

    Close

    “Relaxations observed in states must continue. The public health approach is not living in fear forever,” said Dr Samiran Panda, according to the publication.

    Stressing that masks should stay on, Dr Panda said, "We should be cautious and must maintain surveillance and hygiene."

    With the recurrence of COVID-19 cases in Asia and several European nations, the Centre in its advisory on March 18 recommended States to maintain their attention on testing, tracking, treating, and vaccination, as well as adherence to COVID-19 suitable behaviour.

    The new wave in COVID-19 cases has been reported since the beginning of March in China, South Korea, Singapore, and a few European countries like Austria, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

    As COVID-19 cases started to increase around the world last week, after more than a month of decline, the WHO said on March 17 figures showing a global rise in COVID-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem as some countries also report a drop in testing rates.
