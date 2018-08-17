RIP Atal Bihari Vajpayee: PM Narendra Modi pens down his emotions in a blog

As the nation mourns the loss of India's 'most loved' Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned down his heartfelt tributes through a blog on his personal website. He reminisced about Vajpayee's personality, learnings from his public life and policy and his own memories.

Here's a translation of the note in English:

Atal ji is no longer with us. My heart doesn’t agree. Atal ji is in front of my eyes, lying still. The hands that used to pat on my back, used to embrace me with a loving smile, are still. This stillness of Atal ji is shocking me, shaking me from inside. There is a burning sensation in my eyes, I have something to say, actually a lot to say but I am not able to say anything. I am trying to convince myself again and again that Atal ji is no more, but I am pulling myself away whenever such thoughts come. Is Atal Ji really no more with us? No. I can feel his voice resonating within me, how can I say, how can I believe, that he is no more.

He is like the five elements of nature. He is in the sky, the earth, the water, the fire, the air, he is omnipresent, he is unshakeable and he is still here. The memory of meeting him for the first time is fresh as if I met him only yesterday. Such a big leader, such a big scholar. It seemed as if someone came out from a world beyond that mirror. The one about whom I had heard so much in the past, I had read so much, and I had learned so much from him without even meeting him, was in front of me. When he called out my name for the first time, I thought I had achieved everything. For days that voice calling my name kept resonating in my ears. How should I believe that that voice has gone away now?

I had never thought that I would have to pick up a pen to write such words about Atal ji. The country and the world recognises Atal ji as a statesman, an effortless orator, a sensitive poet, a thoughtful writer, a sharp journalist and a visionary leader. But his stature for me was more than all this. Not just because I had the opportunity to work with him for many years, but also because of the impression he left on my life, my thinking and my principles and values. The trust he had in me has sculpted me and has taught me to be firm in every situation.

Many sages, monks, saints and spirits have been born in our country. From the independence until today, a number of people have devoted their lives for the development of the country. But what Atal ji did for the protection of democracy and for the strong and safe India of the 21st century after Independence is unprecedented.

The nation was supreme for him - everything else was of no significance. India First - this mantra was his life's goal. If Pokhran was needed for the country, then he did not worry about the restrictions and criticisms at the world fora because for him the country always came first. We did not have a supercomputer, we did not have a cryogenic engine but we did not bother about the shortcomings we will build all this ourselves, we will build all this on the back of the strength of our talent and scientific acumen. We will make impossible - possible. And we did it. The world stood astonished. Only one force used to work within him – the persistence of putting the nation first.

The strength of writing and erasing destiny, raising the sun of victory amid challenging clouds of darkness and the miracle of doing all this was in his heart as his heart used to beat first for India. Hence, defeat and victory never used to affect his mind. Even when his government was formed and then when it fell with just one vote his voice had this strength of immovable confidence that the even the winner would accept defeat.

Atal ji never walked on a single course. He created new paths in his social and political life. He had the ability of "lighting lamps in the face of storms”. Whatever he used to say, it used to touch the hearts of the general public. He had mastered the talent of how much to say and how much to leave unsaid.

He was also honoured many times for his service to the nation and the way he helped achieve Mother India the glory and respect in the world. The countrymen extended the honour by giving him Bharat Ratna. But he was above any adjective, any honour.

With his life’s journey he taught others about how to live life and how to be helpful for the nation. He used to say, "We should live not only for ourselves, but also for others... we should sacrifice more and more for the nation. If India's condition is miserable, then we cannot be respected in the world. But if we are affluent in all perspectives then the world will respect us."

He worked hard all his life to raise the living standards of the country's poor, deprived and exploited. He said, "Poverty and destitution is not a matter of dignity, but it is a compulsion and it cannot be satisfactory". He made every possible effort to take out crores of people from this compulsion. Bringing in changes like Aadhaar in the country to ensure that the poor gets his/her rights, simplifying processes as much as possible, bringing roads to every village, the golden quadrilateral, world-class infrastructure in the country, and nation building was one of his resolutions.

Atal ji had laid the foundation of the summit of technology where India stands today. He had a foresight, he was a dreamer at the same time he was also a believer in power of hardwork. He had a heart of a an emotional poet alongwith a heart of a gallant soldier. Wherever he travelled, he made strong friends and he laid a strong foundation of India's interests. He was voice of India’s victory and development.

Atal ji's intense nationalism and dedication to the nation has always motivated millions of people. Nationalism was not just a slogan for him but it was a lifestyle. He never considered India just a piece of land but rather looked it as a lively and sensitive entity. "India is not a piece of land, it is an embodiment of a Nation." This was not just an emotion but his resolve, for which he gave his life. He gave decades of his public life to live this thought and bringing this thought on the ground. The country will always remember the attempts of Atal ji to eradicate the stain of Emergency era on our democracy.

The spirit of patriotism, the inspiration of the public service remained unchanged just as his name. India remained in his heart and Indianness was in his body. He considered the people of the country as the ones to be worshipped. He considered India's each stone, each drop and each molecule holy and of reverence.

As Atal ji grew in respect and achieved many heights he became more and more grounded. He never let his success grew on his intellect. Many people ask God for prosperity and wealth but it was Atal ji who said:

“God! Never take me to such heights

That I cannot embrace others, do not give me such arrogance”

This desire to be associated with the people with such ease and simplicity makes him stand at a different level of social life.

He used to suffer the pain, he used to keep the suffering quietly inside him, but he only had to offer nectar - life-long throughout. When he was suffering he said, "Having a body is a punishment, that happens to all, the wise deal with it by wisdom and the fool deal with it by crying”. On his path of knowledge he dealt with many deep pain and he departed in peace.

If India was like a part of his body then the suffering of the world used to penetrate his heart. That is why poems like Hiroshima took birth. He was a world hero. The true global hero of Mother India. He was like a modern Buddha who established the message of India's prosperity and compassion beyond India's borders.

Some years ago when he was honoured as the best parliamentarian in the Lok Sabha, he had said, "This country is a wonderful and unique. Any stone can be greeted and congratulated with a vermilion."

Dedicating his efforts, his duty to the nation, reflects the greatness of his personality. This is his biggest and strongest message for the a billion citizens of the country. Now, we have to fulfill the dreams of Atal ji by making India of his dreams while also relying on the resources of the country.

This is the resolution of the new India and with this thought, I pay tribute to Atal ji on behalf of all the citizens of the country and I bow to him.