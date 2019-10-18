App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 06:20 PM IST

Riled over bad roads, Bengaluru residents demand lawmakers’ resignation

The protestors, most of whom are members of the citizen group Whitefield Rising, had gathered at the Marathahalli bus stop.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mahadevapura Protests
The residents of Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura, who have for long been clamouring for better civic amenities in the area, took to the streets in large numbers on October 18.

They gathered at one of the worst traffic-jam hit areas in the metro city to protest against poor civic amenities. The frustrated protestors were demanding the resignation of the law makers representing them if they are incapable of improving the situation.

The protestors, most of whom are members of the citizen group Whitefield Rising, had gathered at the Marathahalli bus stop. They were carrying placards that read #MahadevapuraDemands and wearing black t-shirts as a sign of unity.

According to an NDTV report, Zibi Jamal, one of the members of Whitefield Rising, complained that the residents of Mahadevapura do not have access to clean water, the air in the area is highly polluted, while the condition of the roads is pathetic too. She alleged: “People are dying here every day. Our MLAs, MPs, and corporators have not represented the citizens’ concerns like they should have, and (now) we’re done.”

Another protestor said: “We pay a lot of taxes and nothing is invested in Whitefield. There is a garbage crisis, and there are no roads.”

The Twitter handle Whitefield Rising shared a series of tweets with pictures and videos of the protest rally. One of the tweets read: “Elected representatives are to work for the welfare of the people. But multiple term elected officials and our Corporators have failed us.”

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 06:20 pm

#Bengaluru #India #trends

