RIL partners with IOA for first-ever India House at Paris Olympics 2024

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on July 27 announced a long-term partnership with Indian Olympic Association (IOA), which would involve the setting up of first-ever India House at Paris Olympics 2024.

The partnership aims to "elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future", RIL said in a press release.

As IOA’s principal partner, Reliance said it will support Indian athletes in major multi-sport events including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the Olympics Games.

"India’s first Olympic House at Paris 2024 Olympics will be a historic milestone. Establishing this home away from home and showcasing India to the world at the pinnacle event of world sport is yet another example of RIL’s commitment to the Olympic movement," the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said.

RIL Director Nita Ambani said the partnership with the IOA reinforces "Reliance Foundation’s deep commitment to supporting and empowering young athletes across the country with world-class infrastructure and opportunities".

Reliance Foundation, one of the largest non-profit organisations in the country, is the philanthropic arm of RIL.

"We are also very excited to host the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. It will be a great opportunity to showcase India’s immense talent, potential, and aspiration to the world," Nita Ambani added.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said the setting-up of India House at Paris Olympics is a "momentous occasion", and a "giant step in reiterating India’s commitment to the Olympic movement".

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, over 50 nations had set up their country-specific Hospitality House, bringing to the games a combination of their country’s cultural and sporting history.

“I thank Reliance Industries and Nita Ambani for this partnership with the Indian Olympic Association and for their continued support over the years in supporting Indian sports and inspiring the next generation of children to join the Olympic movement," Mehta said.

In the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, India will also be hosting the 140th prestigious International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in June 2023 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The IOC session, which coincides with the 75th year of Independence, will highlight the role of sport in India and celebrate the contribution of India to the Olympic Movement.