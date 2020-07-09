RIL, BP launch fuel joint venture, to re-brand petrol pumps

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP has announced the launch of their joint venture Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML). The joint venture will begin selling fuels and lubricants with immediate effect from its existing retail outlets, which will be rebranded to “Jio-bp” in due course.

RIL, in a statement said, "Following initial agreements in 2019, BP and RIL teams have worked closely over the past few months in a challenging environment to complete the transaction as planned. bp has paid RIL $1 billion for a 49 percent stake in the joint venture, with RIL holding 51 percent."

As the number of passenger cars in India is estimated to grow six-fold over the coming years, RBML has planned to expand its fuel retailing network from 1,400 sites to up to 5,500 sites over the next five years. They also aim to increase their presence from 30 to 45 airports over the years to come.

Commenting on the new venture, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL, said, “Reliance is expanding on its strong and valued partnership with bp, to establish a pan-India presence in retail and aviation fuels. RBML will aim to be a leader in mobility and low carbon solutions, bringing cleaner and affordable options for Indian consumers with digital and technology being our key enablers.”

Meanwhile, Bernard Looney, chief executive officer, BP, said, “India has been leading the way with innovations in digital technology, value engineering, and new energy solutions. It is a country that will require more energy for its economic growth and, as it prospers, its needs for mobility and convenience will accelerate."

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.