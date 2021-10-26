Right to equality a vested right and is enforceable against State and its instrumentalities: SC

The Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the Right to equality guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution is a vested right in favour of the person who claims equality and parity and is enforceable against the State and its instrumentalities. The top court also said that equality is a definite concept that has an inherent limitation arising from the very nature of the constitutional guarantee.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna allowed the appeal filed by 318 ex-employees of now closed Azam Jahi Mills seeking parity with a group of 134 ex-employees who were allotted 200 Sq. Yards of plots free of cost. The bench said, In view of the above and for the reasons stated above, both these Appeals succeed. Impugned judgment and order dated February 19, 2020, passed by the High Court for the State of Telangana, at Hyderabad are hereby quashed and set aside, and the judgement and order passed by the learned Single Judge is hereby restored.

The top court directed that Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) and the Urban development department of the state government treat and consider the remaining 318 ex-employees of the erstwhile Azam Jahi Mills at par with other 134 ex-employees, who were allotted 200 Sq. Yards of plots free of cost as per the Government Order of 2007. It said, Right to equality guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution of India is vested right in favour of the person who claims equality and parity and the same is enforceable against State/State instrumentalities in the exercise of powers under Article 226 of the Constitution of India.

The bench said that the concept of equality before the law and equal protection of the laws emerges from the fundamental right expressed in Article 14 of the Constitution. Those who are similarly circumstanced are entitled to an equal treatment. Equality is amongst equals. Classification is, therefore, to be founded on substantial differences which distinguish persons grouped from those left out of the groups and such differential attributes must bear in just and rational relation to the object sought to be achieved, it said. The top court said that it found no justification at all in treating 318 ex-employees different from those 134 ex-employees who were allotted 200 Sq. Yards of plots free of cost.

We find that as such the equals are treated unequally and therefore when the equals are treated unequally, there is a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution and therefore, the appellants were entitled to the relief sought even in the exercise of powers under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, it said. It said that in a given case Article 14 of the Constitution may permit a valid classification but that classification must necessarily satisfy two tests–the distinguishing rationale has to be based on a just objective and secondly and the choice of differentiating one set of persons from another must have a reasonable nexus to the objects sought to be achieved.

The top court said that in the present case allotment of plots of 200 Sq. Yards free of cost to 134 employees was to avoid undue hardship to the ex-employees and as a welfare measure. It said that the 318 ex-employees who are denied the benefit of allotment of 200 Sq Yards plots free of cost are similarly placed persons with that of 134 employees who are allotted such a piece of land and there is no rational justification in providing differential treatment.

The top court directed that it will be open for KUDA to approach the State Government or the Central Government to allot additional plot/land may be out of the remaining land available with the National Textile Corporation Limited (NTCL) of the erstwhile Mills and the same may be considered in the larger public interest. The aforesaid exercise of allotment of plots to remaining 318 ex-employees members of the Workers Association shall be completed within a period of six months from today, it said.

Both sets of ex-employees were working in Azam Jahi Mills owned and run by the NTCL and they worked in the establishment for more than 20 years. The said Mill was closed in the year 2002. All the employees during the period of service were allotted Employees' Quarters constructed and owned by the Mill and all of them took voluntary retirement according to a Modified Voluntary Scheme of 2002.

A large number of employees voluntarily retired on one day August 31, 2002, and they were asked to vacate the quarters which were in their respective occupations. Approximately 318 employees including the members of the Workers Association were forcefully evicted from the quarters but some of the employees who were about 134 in number, continued to stay in their respective quarters despite the service of the notice asking them to vacate the quarters.

In 2007, KUDA submitted a proposal to the State to allot house sites of 200 Sq. Yards each to 134 employees of the Mill, who continued to stay in their respective quarters despite service of notice demanding them to vacate the quarters. The State Government on June 27, 2007, accepted the proposal of the KUDA to allot 200 Sq. Yards developed a plot free of cost to each of 134 ex-employees of the erstwhile Mill, as a rehabilitation and welfare measure.

Later, 318 retired workers who also took voluntary retirement along with other 134 workers made representations to allot to them also 200 Sq. Yards plot as allotted to other 134 workers out of the remaining land but the request was denied.