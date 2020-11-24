Right to choose partner a fundamental right irrespective of religion: Allahabad HC

In a significant verdict amid the row over inter-faith marriages, the Allahabad High Court on November 24 held that two adults have the right to choose their life partner irrespective of religion.

While hearing a case filed against a Muslim man, Salamat Ansari, by the parents of his Hindu wife, Priyanka Kharwar, who converted to Islam to marry him, the court said, "To disregard the choice of a person who is of the age of majority would not only be antithetic to the freedom of choice of a grown-up individual, but would also be a threat to the concept of unity in diversity."

A division bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and Pankaj Naqvi said that the right to live with a person of his/her choice irrespective of religion professed by them is intrinsic to the right to life and personal liberty.

"We do not see Priyanka Kharwar and Salamat Ansari as Hindu and Muslim, rather as two grown-up individuals who — out of their own free will and choice — are living together peacefully and happily over a year. The Courts and the Constitutional Courts, in particular, are enjoined to uphold the life and liberty of an individual guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the bench said.

"Interference in a personal relationship would constitute a serious encroachment into the right to freedom of choice of the two individuals. We fail to understand that if the law permits two persons even of the same sex to live together peacefully then neither any individual nor a family nor even State can have an objection to a relationship of two major individuals who out of their own free will are living together," the bench added.

The High Court said that an earlier ruling which declared that "conversion for the sole purpose of marriage is not valid" is incorrect.

This will likely be a setback for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who plans to bring a law to deal with "love jihad". Welcoming the previous court ruling, the chief minister had said that posters would be put up of those involved in 'love jihad'.

The term “love jihad” has been used by right-wing groups opposing what they say is "forced" inter-faith marriage. It is frequently used by Hindutva organisations to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to marry women from other religions mainly to convert them to Islam.

The Allahabad High Court's assertion that conversion just for the sake of marriage is not valid came while dismissing the plea of a newly married couple. The couple had approached the court to direct police and the woman's father to not disturb their marital life.