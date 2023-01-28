Ridership on Metro lines 2A and 7 in Mumbai touched 10 lakh since launch of second phase, says MMRDA

More than 10 lakh commuters have used the non-polluting Metro lines 2A and 7 since Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the second phase of the mass transit corridor on January 19, said regional planning body MMRDA on Saturday.

The ridership on the Yellow and Red lines has crossed the 1-crore mark after the first phase was commissioned on April 2, 2022, said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in a release.

Now Metro is not just a means of transport, its becoming a new lifeline, said SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, adding that people are now switching from private vehicles to the eco-friendly mode of transport.

The 18.6-km-long line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5-km-long D N Nagar (yellow line), while line 7 (Red) links Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East). A total of 22 trains provide 245 services daily on lines 2A and 7, said MMRDA.

The lines are expected to cut travel time between Dahisar and Andheri and are likely to decongest the busy arterial roads along the western suburbs  SV Road and Western Express Highway.

Read More

Almost 1,00,03,270 commuters travelled to date, said the MMRDA release.

With the inauguration of the second phase of 2A and 7, both lines are now fully operational and connected with Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line 1, creating the first Metro network in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the authority said.

The planning body also said that more than 20,000 Mumbai 1 cards have been issued in the past one week. The card, a common mobility initiative, helps commuters seamlessly hop on to trains and BEST buses in the city.