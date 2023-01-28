English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Ridership on Metro lines 2A and 7 in Mumbai touched 10 lakh since launch of second phase, says MMRDA

    The 18.6-km-long line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5-km-long D N Nagar (yellow line), while line 7 (Red) links Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East). A total of 22 trains provide 245 services daily on lines 2A and 7, said MMRDA.

    PTI
    January 28, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

    More than 10 lakh commuters have used the non-polluting Metro lines 2A and 7 since Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the second phase of the mass transit corridor on January 19, said regional planning body MMRDA on Saturday.

    The ridership on the Yellow and Red lines has crossed the 1-crore mark after the first phase was commissioned on April 2, 2022, said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in a release.

    Now Metro is not just a means of transport, its becoming a new lifeline, said SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, adding that people are now switching from private vehicles to the eco-friendly mode of transport.

    The 18.6-km-long line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5-km-long D N Nagar (yellow line), while line 7 (Red) links Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East). A total of 22 trains provide 245 services daily on lines 2A and 7, said MMRDA.