Rickshaw driver's son gets invite from UK's National Ballet School, aims to represent India on international stage

A 20-year-old ballet dancer from Delhi has refused to let financial constraints stop him from achieving his dreams. Kamal Singh, son of an e-rickshaw driver, had not even heard of ballet until 4 years ago. "But fate led me to a chance encounter with Maestro Fernando Aguilera, director of a ballet school and company in New Delhi. I fell in love with this beautiful, rigorous, classical form," Singh says, adding that he aims to represent India on the international ballet stage.

After training intensively for four years, Singh's dream of attending the prestigious English National Ballet School of London is on the verge of realisation.

The English National Ballet School has sent me an invitation, offering me a place in their one-year Professional Trainee Programme, he says. However, the 20-year-old, who attended a local government boys school in Delhi, is short of funds.

Founded in 1988 by Peter Schaufuss, the English National Ballet School is a specialist classical ballet school based in London.

Singh has launched a fundraiser to raise Rs 15 lakh which will be used to pay tuition fees and cover his living expenses for a year.

After a year of training, Singh will get the opportunity to enter the English National Ballet Company, as a professional dancer on a monthly salary.

"This is an incredible opportunity for someone of my background, who started training at the late age of 17," Singh says, adding that he is the first dancer from India to be accepted in the school.

"Unfortunately, I cannot afford the fees of the 1-year programme, which costs £8000 (approx Rs 7.6 lakh), not to mention the additional living expenses in London, at least £1000 ( approx Rs 95,000) per month so I launched the fundraiser," he says.

Singh, who hoped to raise 5 lakh by September 18, has already raised more than 12 lakh with the help of 187 contributors.

Thanking patrons for their support, Singh said, "I did not think I will be able to attend the English National Ballet School but after seeing this miracle, I have no doubts."