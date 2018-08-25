App
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rice basmati, wheat strengthen on increased offtake

Traders said besides increased demand from stockists, fall in supplies from producing belts mainly pushed up rice basmati prices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rice basmati and wheat prices firmed up at the wholesale grains market during the week on the back of increased offtake against tight stocks position on fall in supplies from producing regions.

However, a few other bold grains traded lower owing to subdued demand from consuming industries.

Increased offtake by flour mills amid pause in arrivals from growing regions helped wheat prices end higher, they said.

In the national capital, rice basmati common and Pusa-1121 variety climbed to Rs 7,700-7,800 and Rs 6,800-6,900 from previous levels of Rs 7,300-7,400 and Rs 6,500-6,600 per quintal, respectively.

Wheat dara ( for mills) also edged up by Rs 10 to Rs 1,975-1,980 per quintal. Atta chakki delivery followed suit and enquired higher by a similar margin to Rs 1,985-1,990 per 90 kg.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #Economy #India

