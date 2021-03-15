Rhea Chakraborty's bail challenged by NCB in Supreme Court, hearing on March 18

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8, 2020 (File image)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) moved the Supreme Court on March 15 against the bail granted to actress Rhea Chakraborty by the Bombay High Court. The apex court will hear the plea challenging her bail on March 18.

Chakraborty was granted bail by the high court in October last year, a month after she was arrested by the central anti-drug agency on charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The Bombay HC, while granting the bail to her, had observed that she was "not a part of a chain of drug dealers". The court further noted that she has "no criminal antecedents" which makes her eligible for bail.

The prosecution has accused Chakraborty of being involved in a drug syndicate and financing the drug allegedly forwarded to her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Based on their probe, the NCB had arrested Chakraborty on September 8 last year. The arrest came nearly three months after Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

The agency is conducting a probe into various drug angles linked to death of Rajput.

The NCB its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea's mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

The agency had earlier also arrested Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and some staff members of Rajput and a few others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.