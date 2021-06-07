Actor Rhea Chakraborty tops The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2020 list

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has topped the list of The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2020. The list releases three days after her former boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput occupied the top position in The Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2020 list.

The 28-year-old actor was earlier arrested in a drug case related to Rajput's death in 2020 and later secured bail.

The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2020 list features women under 40 across various fields. It puts the spotlight on those who have made a mark in the last one year and won hearts. The ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll, along with an internal jury.

“In the last year, Rhea was one of the most-talked-about people - but not for a reason she would've ever imagined for. She found herself cast in a terrifying role off-screen - one that she never asked for, and one that was forcibly thrust upon her with the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput. And overnight, her life changed forever. Before she could even grieve, she was stuck in a circus with no ringmaster, caught in a tussle between multiple players. However, she retained her dignity amidst a barrage of insinuation and abuse. With her strength, resilience and restraint - and refusal to sling back the mud or respond in kind - she rose above it,” said a press release.

Chakraborty was followed by Adline Castelino (Miss Universe 2020 - 3rd Runner-up) and Disha Patani, who secured second and third spot in the list.

Kiara Advani was listed at number 4 and Deepika Padukone at number 5. Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupria Goenka, Ruhi Singh and Aavriti Choudhary (LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2020) occupied the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively.

Some of the new entrants on this list include Anuja Joshi, Shreya Chaudhry, Neha Jaiswal (LIVA Miss Diva Runner-Up 2020), Tridha Chaudhary, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Alaya F, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Kalyani Priyadarshan (Kochi Times Most Desirable Woman 2020) and Aaditi Pohankar (Maharashtra's Most Desirable Woman 2020), among others.

(With inputs from PTI)