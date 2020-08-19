Rhea Chakraborty has no 'aukat': Bihar DGP apologises for sexist comment

Hours after he made a sexist comment about actor Rhea Chakraborty, causing outrage on social media, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on August 19 apologised for the comment, News18 reported.

Pandey was responding to journalists' questions about his reaction to Chakraborty's statement in court and particularly her comments about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar when the senior police official said she doesn't have any 'aukat' (stature) to comment about Bihar's chief minister.

The comment came days after Chakraborty approached the Supreme Court to file an affidavit seeking an end to her media trial.

Pandey's comments had caused a furor on social media with many prominent netizens and journalists calling out his sexist remark.

Earlier today, a single-judge bench of the Supreme Court exercised its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to do "complete justice" while approving a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy said in his 35-page verdict that to "ensure public confidence" in the investigation and to do complete justice, the top court considers it appropriate to invoke the powers conferred by Article 142 of the Constitution.

The apex court asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence so far to the CBI.

The top court delivered the verdict on Chakraborty's plea. She had sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai.