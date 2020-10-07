172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|rhea-chakraborty-gets-bail-in-drug-case-bombay-high-court-lays-down-9-conditions-5934121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drug case, Bombay High Court lays down 9 conditions

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of drug procurement in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Instagram/rhea_chakraborty
Image: Instagram/rhea_chakraborty

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7. Her brother Showik Chakraborty’s bail has, however, been rejected.

Rhea was arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of drug procurement in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The Bombay High Court observed in its October 7 order: “She (Rhea) is not part of the chain of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits.”

Close

While accepting Rhea's bail application, the High Court has set certain conditions for it. Listed below are the conditions on which the actress was granted bail.

related news

- Rhea will have to deposit her passport with the investigating agency
- She will have to report to the Mumbai Police every day for 10 days
- The actress will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh
- Rhea cannot leave India
- She cannot meet with any other witness
- Rhea must inform the investigating officer if she leaves Greater Mumbai and also submit her itinerary in advance
- For six months, the actor will have to report to the investigating agency on the first Monday of every month
- She will have to attend all dates in court unless prevented by a reasonable cause- Rhea must not tamper with any evidence or investigation of the case
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 06:02 pm

tags #bail plea #Bombay High Court #Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) #Rhea Chakraborty #Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.