Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drug case, Bombay High Court lays down 9 conditions

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7. Her brother Showik Chakraborty’s bail has, however, been rejected.

Rhea was arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of drug procurement in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The Bombay High Court observed in its October 7 order: “She (Rhea) is not part of the chain of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits.”

While accepting Rhea's bail application, the High Court has set certain conditions for it. Listed below are the conditions on which the actress was granted bail.

- Rhea will have to deposit her passport with the investigating agency- She will have to report to the Mumbai Police every day for 10 days- The actress will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh- Rhea cannot leave India- She cannot meet with any other witness- Rhea must inform the investigating officer if she leaves Greater Mumbai and also submit her itinerary in advance- For six months, the actor will have to report to the investigating agency on the first Monday of every month- She will have to attend all dates in court unless prevented by a reasonable cause- Rhea must not tamper with any evidence or investigation of the case