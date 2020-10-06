Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 20

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court in Mumbai, on October 6, extended the judicial custody of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty till October 20 in the drug procurement and abuse angle being probed in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

This is the second time the special court has extended the custody of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drug angle in the actor’s death case, has said that Rhea is as an “active member of a drug syndicate”.

Earlier, on September 29, the Bombay High Court had reserved its verdict on the bail application of Rhea and her brother. When the High Court was hearing their plea, the NCB had opposed it stating their alleged crime to be “worse than murder or culpable homicide”.

Meanwhile, Rhea had claimed in her bail application that Sushant Singh Rajput was the only person who abused drugs and he would “use others around him to facilitate his drug habit”. The actor, who was dating Sushant at the time of his death, has also alleged that the investigating agencies are her targeting her and Showik and that the NCB forced her to make “self-incriminatory” confessions.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. Although Mumbai Police dubbed it a case of suicide, Sushant’s family had cried foul. However, on October 3, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had ruled out the murder angle in the actor’s death and had confirmed that he died by suicide.

With ANI inputs