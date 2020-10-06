172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|rhea-chakraborty-brother-showik-chakrabortys-judicial-custody-extended-till-october-20-5929071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 20

This is the second time a special court in Mumbai has extended the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court in Mumbai, on October 6, extended the judicial custody of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty till October 20 in the drug procurement and abuse angle being probed in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

This is the second time the special court has extended the custody of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drug angle in the actor’s death case, has said that Rhea is as an “active member of a drug syndicate”.

Earlier, on September 29, the Bombay High Court had reserved its verdict on the bail application of Rhea and her brother. When the High Court was hearing their plea, the NCB had opposed it stating their alleged crime to be “worse than murder or culpable homicide”.

Close

Meanwhile, Rhea had claimed in her bail application that Sushant Singh Rajput was the only person who abused drugs and he would “use others around him to facilitate his drug habit”. The actor, who was dating Sushant at the time of his death, has also alleged that the investigating agencies are her targeting her and Showik and that the NCB forced her to make “self-incriminatory” confessions.

related news

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. Although Mumbai Police dubbed it a case of suicide, Sushant’s family had cried foul. However, on October 3, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had ruled out the murder angle in the actor’s death and had confirmed that he died by suicide.

With ANI inputs
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #judicial custody #Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) #Rhea Chakraborty #Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.