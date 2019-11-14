App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Religare Finvest case: ED arrests ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took both the accused in its custody inside the Tihar central jail here, where they are currently lodged in a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam, a lawyer associated with the case said.

The enforcement directorate (ED) on November 14 arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Sunil Godhwani in a money-laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest (RFL).

Both Singh and Godhwani will be produced before a metropolitan magistrate in the prison, when the ED is likely to seek their custodial interrogation.

Both Singh and Godhwani will be produced before a metropolitan magistrate in the prison, when the ED is likely to seek their custodial interrogation.

Close
Singh and Godhwani are accused of laundering money, punishable under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the central agency said.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 05:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Fortis Healthcare #India #Malvinder Singh #RFL case

