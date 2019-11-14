Religare Finvest case: ED arrests ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh

The enforcement directorate (ED) on November 14 arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Sunil Godhwani in a money-laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest (RFL).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took both the accused in its custody inside the Tihar central jail here, where they are currently lodged in a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Both Singh and Godhwani will be produced before a metropolitan magistrate in the prison, when the ED is likely to seek their custodial interrogation.