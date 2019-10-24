Rewari Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Rewari Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Rewari is an Assembly constituency in Rewari district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 75.18% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 72.69% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Randhir Singh Kapriwas won this seat by a margin of 45466 votes, which was 29.66% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 153268 votes.