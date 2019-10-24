Rewari Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Rewari Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Rewari Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Rewari constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Rewari is an Assembly constituency in Rewari district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 75.18% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 72.69% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Randhir Singh Kapriwas won this seat by a margin of 45466 votes, which was 29.66% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 153268 votes.
Ajay Singh S/O Abhey Singh won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 13288 votes. INC polled 120446 votes, 40.31% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am