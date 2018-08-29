App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 10:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Revised farm loan waiver norms in Maharashtra to cost Rs 500 cr more

The government had then pegged the total loan waiver amount at around Rs 34,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government's revised farm loan waiver norms, which will increase the number of beneficiaries, will cost the state an additional Rs 500 crore, an official said today.

The state government has already spent Rs 15,882 crore for the implementation of its 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana', designed for crop loan waiver, which was announced in June last year.

The government had then pegged the total loan waiver amount at around Rs 34,000 crore.

Around 58 lakh farmers are currently covered under the scheme, the state government said during the Maharashtra Assembly's monsoon session held last month.

related news

The state government expanded the scope of the loan waiver scheme last month by extending its benefits to every member of the farmer's family in case of them having separate loan accounts.

Earlier, the state government had considered the farmer's family as one unit, eligible to claim waiver of Rs 1.50 lakh agricultural debt.

However, it had left those families dissatisfied where there were multiple people having outstanding loans, a state government official said.

"We want to address this unrest among farmers, so norms for loan waiver implementation have been changed. But going by our assessment, the additional burden would not be more than Rs 500 crore," the official said.

"After the revised norms, the total number of farmers who would benefit from the loan waiver scheme would not be more than 65 lakh," he added.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 10:44 am

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Maharshtra

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.