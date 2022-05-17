English
    Revised DPR for Noida Metro extension sent for Centre's nod: UP Minister Nand Gopal Gupta

    PTI
    May 17, 2022 / 10:49 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Uttar Pradesh government has sent the revised detailed project report (DPR) for the Aqua Line metro’s extension to the Centre for its approval, the state’s industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said on Tuesday.

    The new metro line extension is proposed to connect Noida and Greater Noida (West) also known as Noida Extension and estimated to come up at a cost of Rs 2,682 crore, he said in a statement.

    The minister said he has on Tuesday approved the project’s revised DPR which has now been sent to the central government for its nod.  “The extension corridor of the Aqua Line metro will connect Noida Sector 71 and Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida (West). The route is proposed to have nine stations over 14.95 km,” Gupta said.  “Work will start on the proposed corridor once the DPR gets approved by the Centre. The metro rail corridor is expected to directly benefit around three lakh families living in the area,” he said in the statement.

    Currently the Aqua Line metro has only one corridor which connects Noida and Greater Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

    Operated by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation, the Aqua Line runs over 29.7 km through 21 stations between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida.  It was built for Rs 5,503 crore and opened for public in January 2019. Currently it has an average daily ridership of over 16,000 passengers, according to NMRC officials.



    PTI
    Tags: #Nand Gopal Gupta #Noida Metro #Noida Metro Rail Corporation #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: May 17, 2022 10:49 pm
