Revised 'Break The Chain' orders issued for Mumbai, online deliveries allowed 24X7

Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, was among the cities that wore a deserted look during the complete lockdown imposed in mid-2020 (Image: AFP)

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) issued a revised 'Break The Chain' order for Mumbai on April 14, a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unveiled the new set of statewide restrictions. The civic body has allowed 24X7 online deliveries amid the lockdown-like curbs that will remain into effect till May 1.

"All online home deliveries of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato, Swiggy, etc are allowed 24 hours on all days in the week. It is clarified that during the weekend lockdown, the take away from hotels in person are not allowed however, home deliveries are allowed," the order stated.

The MCGM has also made an exemption for the students or candidates who have to attend various exams including the competitive examinations. "They are allowed to make necessary movement to attend the exams during and their examination hall tickets would be considered valid for the same,"

the order said.

The students, falling in the above category, would be allowed to be accompanied by one guardian or parent, it further stated.

Road side food stalls including fruit stalls are allowed only to provide parcels or take away services. "No person is allowed to stand there and consume food," it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Movement of maids, cooks, drivers, house help, nurses and medical attendees providing services to senior citizens and ailing people at home is allowed between 7:00 am to 10:00 pm on all days, the order clarified.

The eye clinics and opticians shops are also allowed to remain open between 7 am and 8 pm.

All other private business operations - except for those categorised as essential service - would remain shut till May 1. The restrictions are aimed at controlling the COVID-19 graph in Maharashtra, which has spiked to unprecedented levels over the past month.

The state, as per the update issued by the health department on April 14, recorded 58,952 new coronavirus cases and 278 new fatalities - with Mumbai accounting for 9,925 new infections and 54 deaths.

The count of active cases in Maharashtra has surged to 6.12 lakh - nearly half of the country's total active caseload.