    Budget 2023: Revenue from income tax, corporate tax to grow 10.5% to Rs 18.23 lakh in FY'24

    The revised estimates for the current fiscal pegged direct tax revenues at Rs 16.50 lakh crore, higher than the budget estimates of Rs 14.20 lakh crore.

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST

    The Government on February 1 projected a 10.5 percent growth in revenues from corporate and individual income tax to Rs 18.23 lakh crore in the next fiscal.

    In the current fiscal (2022-23), the revenues from direct tax (which includes income and corporate taxes) are projected to grow by over 17 percent compared to the 2021-22 fiscal when the collection was Rs 14.08 lakh crore.

    In the current fiscal (2022-23), the revenues from direct tax (which includes income and corporate taxes) are projected to grow by over 17 percent compared to the 2021-22 fiscal when the collection was Rs 14.08 lakh crore.

    In the current fiscal, the revenue from corporate tax is expected to come in at Rs 8.35 lakh crore. This is projected to rise by 10.4 percent to over Rs 9.22 lakh crore in the next fiscal.