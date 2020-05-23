App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Returnees failing to undergo quarantine will be jailed: Manipur CM

Singh said those found violating the protocol will be prosecuted under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

People returning to Manipur from various parts of the country and abroad will have to undergo mandatory quarantine, failing which they will be arrested and put in jail, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said.

Singh said those found violating the protocol will be prosecuted under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"This is a very serious issue. Returnees flouting the protocol will be arrested and put in jail," Singh told reporters on Friday.

Close

He said returnees testing negative for novel coronavirus will be allowed to be home quarantined.

related news

"Our primary task is to prevent community spread of the disease," the chief minister said.

However, those facing inconvenience during home quarantine will be accommodated at community quarantine centres, he said.

Urging people not to panic over the recent rise in the number of active cases to 24, Singh said his government is fully prepared to handle the situation.

He said 200-300 samples are being tested every day at laboratories in state-run RIMS and JNIMS hospitals and 700-800 samples are being collected daily.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 23, 2020 10:27 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Amphan toll rises to 85 in Bengal; protests over electric, water supply

Amphan toll rises to 85 in Bengal; protests over electric, water supply

Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight: Virologist Shahid Jameel

Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight: Virologist Shahid Jameel

Indore COVID-19 count nears 3,000 with 83 new cases

Indore COVID-19 count nears 3,000 with 83 new cases

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.