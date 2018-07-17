App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Retired railway officer donates organs to railway hospital

Suresh Jagtap’s donated organs were harvested at Jagjivan Ram Hospital by KEM and Apollo Hospital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

For the first time in a Western Railway Hospital, the government has allowed harvesting organs of a retired railways official. Retired Superintendent Suresh Jagtap, 64, of the Western Railway was hospitalised at the Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Mumbai Central and was declared brain dead on July 15.

The following day, a team of doctors harvested Jagtap's kidneys and liver. Jagtap, who retired four years ago, suffered an intracranial bleed and was admitted at the hospital on July 9.

During admission, Jagtap had developed gangrene in both his upper arms and suffered an arterial block that affected blood supply to his hands, Indian Express reported.

"During hospitalisation, within 48 hours, he suffered from an infection in the brain that led to brain death," said Dr M Venkatesa Reddy, Additional Chief Health Director. His wife Meenakshi requested for his organs to be donated. Post this, the hospital opted for special permission from the state government to harvest his organs.

The hospital, however, had no license to conduct the organ harvest procedure. "The logistics support was provided by Wockhardt Hospital. They provided a specialist to certify brain stem death," said Dr S K Mathur, president of Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC).

Within 12 hours of Jagtap being brain-dead, doctors from Wockhardt worked harvested his organs at Jagjivan Hospital.

On Monday, doctors at the KEM hospital harvested Jagtap's liver for a waitlisted patient registered with them. Apollo Hospital transplanted Jagtap's both kidneys.

"This is the first time that organs have been harvested in a railway hospital here," Reddy told the paper. The railways have a 300-bedded hospital equipped with primary and tertiary care treatment exclusively for the employees and their families.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 10:33 pm

