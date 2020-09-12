172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|retired-navy-officer-assaulted-for-forwarding-cartoon-on-maharashtra-cm-uddhav-thackeray-5830491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Retired Navy officer assaulted for forwarding cartoon on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Four men were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

PTI
File image
File image

A 62-year-old retired Navy officer was beaten up by alleged Shiv Sena workers after he forwarded a cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp on Friday, police said.

Four men were arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place around 11.30 am in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali, an official said.

Close

"Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma had forwarded a cartoon on Thackeray on a WhatsApp group. Some Sena workers went to his house and beat him up. Sharma sustained an eye injury and is being treated at hospital," he said.

A case under Section 325 (causing grievous hurt) of the IPC and provisions related to rioting was registered against six people.

Kamlesh Kadam and three others were arrested late in the evening, he said, adding that a probe was on.

 
First Published on Sep 12, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray #WhatsApp

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.