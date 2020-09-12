Retired Navy officer assaulted for forwarding cartoon on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

A 62-year-old retired Navy officer was beaten up by alleged Shiv Sena workers after he forwarded a cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp on Friday, police said.

Four men were arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place around 11.30 am in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali, an official said.

"Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma had forwarded a cartoon on Thackeray on a WhatsApp group. Some Sena workers went to his house and beat him up. Sharma sustained an eye injury and is being treated at hospital," he said.

A case under Section 325 (causing grievous hurt) of the IPC and provisions related to rioting was registered against six people.

Kamlesh Kadam and three others were arrested late in the evening, he said, adding that a probe was on.