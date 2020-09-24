172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|retired-bihar-dgp-gupteshwar-pandey-confirms-he-will-join-politics-contest-elections-5880051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Retired Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey confirms he will join politics, contest elections

The announcement comes a day after retired Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey clarified that he did not wish to join any political party.

Moneycontrol News
Gupteshwar Pandey, former Bihar DGP. (Image: Twitter/@ips_gupteshwar)
Gupteshwar Pandey, former Bihar DGP. (Image: Twitter/@ips_gupteshwar)

Days after taking voluntary retirement from service, former Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), who was involved in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has announced his plans to join politics.

This development comes a day after the retired DGP clarified that he did not wish to join any political party. He had told news agency ANI: “I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet.”



Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey clarifies that he hasn't taken any decision on joining politics yet

Close



“Is it a sin to join politics? Criminals reach Parliament then why can’t I think about this? Gupteshwar Pandey can win from any place as an independent candidate,” India Today quoted the former Bihar top cop as saying.


The 1987-batch IPS officer had sparked rumours about him joining politics immediately after he announced his retirement. That is probably because Pandey had reportedly adopted a similar tactic before the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, but his plans had not materialised then.

Besides, there were whispers about his political ambitions even when he had taken a strong stand against the Mumbai Police’s handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

He had vehemently defended the Bihar Police and the Bihar government’s stance on the death probe.

Pandey, who is a native of Buxar, is expected to contest on an NDA ticket from his hometown in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 #Gupteshwar Pandey #India #Politics

