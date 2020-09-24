Retired Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey confirms he will join politics, contest elections

The announcement comes a day after retired Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey clarified that he did not wish to join any political party.
Days after taking voluntary retirement from service, former Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), who was involved in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has announced his plans to join politics.
This development comes a day after the retired DGP clarified that he did not wish to join any political party. He had told news agency ANI: “I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet.”
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey clarifies that he hasn't taken any decision on joining politics yet
He had vehemently defended the Bihar Police and the Bihar government’s stance on the death probe.Pandey, who is a native of Buxar, is expected to contest on an NDA ticket from his hometown in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.