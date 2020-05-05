App
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian retail sector loss reaches Rs 5.50 lakh crore in lockdown: CAIT

COVID-19 has caused a huge dent in retail trade which will have a devastating effect on the whole country, CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Indian retail sector comprising around 7 crore traders has witnessed a loss of Rs 5.50 lakh crore since March 25 when the lockdown was imposed to contain the coronavirus infection, traders' body CAIT said on Tuesday.

Besides at least 20 percent of Indian retailers are likely to wind up their businesses in the next few months, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement.

Following these challenging times, CAIT has urged the government to award a substantial package to traders to ensure their survival.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE

"Indian retailers do a daily business of around Rs 15,000 crore and since the country is in a lockdown there has been a huge loss of over Rs 5.50 lakh crore of business, which is done by 7 crore traders of the country. This will force around 1.5 crore traders to permanently down their shutters and a further 75 lakh traders, who are dependent on these 1.5 crore traders, will fold up in the medium term,” he added.

At least 2.5 crore traders in India are micro and small in nature who do not have deep pockets to sustain this severe economic catastrophe, he added.

On the one hand, they are paying salaries, rentals, other monthly expenses and on the other hand, they will have to deal with a sharp dip in disposable income of consumers along with strict social distancing norms, which will not allow business to return to normalcy for at least 6-9 months, Khandelwal said.

The Indian economy was already passing through a recessionary phase and there was a significant downturn in demand across sectors, but this pandemic has delivered the knockout punch and washed away all hopes of revival, he added.

CAIT National President B C Bhartia urged the government to intervene otherwise the sector will suffer unprecedented damage.

"If there are no steps taken now to resolve this the economic pandemonium will be even bigger than the corona pandemic," he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 5, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #Business #CAIT #coronavirus #Economy #India #Indian retail sector #Praveen Khandelwal

