172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|retail-onion-price-touches-rs-73kg-in-chennai-highest-among-metro-cities-5989901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Retail onion price touches Rs 73/kg in Chennai, highest among metro cities

Experts and traders are of the view that heavy rainfall in south and western regions has led to supply disruption and impacted the arrival of the kharif crop which will begin in full swing in the coming weeks.

PTI

Retail onion prices on October 20 surged to Rs 73 per kg in Chennai — the highest among the metro cities — as supply disruption due to rains in producing areas have flared up bulb rates across the country, according to the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry data. Onion prices ruled at Rs 51 per kg in Delhi, at Rs 65 per kg in Kolkata and at Rs 67 per kg in Mumbai on Tuesday, the data showed.

Experts and traders are of the view that heavy rainfall in south and western regions has led to supply disruption and impacted the arrival of the kharif crop which will begin in full swing in the coming weeks. Currently, stored onion of rabi crop is being sold in the market. Normally, prices come under pressure during this time in consuming areas but rains have created havoc in key producing areas, adding to supply woes, they said.

South and west zones have seen a sharp rise in retail onion prices, according to the ministry's data. In Chennai, onion prices rose sharply to Rs 73 per kg as against Rs 33 per kg in the year-ago period.

Close

Whereas in Mumbai, rates rose to Rs 67 per kg from Rs 56 per kg, while that in Kolkata to Rs 65 per kg from 60 per kg. In Delhi prices increased to Rs 51 per kg from Rs 46 per kg in the year-ago period. For instance in Nashik in Maharashtra, the country's top onion producing state, retail prices skyrocketed to Rs 66 per kg on Tuesday from Rs 35 per kg in the year-ago period.

related news

To improve domestic availability and check prices, the government last month banned export of onions.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #onion #Union Consumer Affairs Ministry

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.