Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 4.42% in May

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 4.42 percent in May from 5.09 per cent in April, mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.
"Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 4.42 percent compared to 5.09 per cent for the previous month and 6.97 percent during the corresponding month a year before," a labour ministry statement said on Friday.
Food inflation stood at 3.24 percent in May as against 4.16 percent in the previous month and 7.92 per cent during the year-ago period.
The All India CPI-IW for May 2023 increased by 0.5 points to 134.7.
The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 0.37 percentage points to the total change.
At centre level, Jabalpur recorded a maximum increase of 5.2 points followed by Salem with 3.8 points. Among others, 2 centres recorded increase between 2 to 2.6 points, 14 centres between 1 to 1.9 points and 34 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points.
The index is compiled for 88 centres and All-India and is released on the last working day of succeeding month.