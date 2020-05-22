App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Resumption of domestic flights to spur tourism: Thomas Cook India

About a third of domestic flight operations will resume from May 25 under strict norms. All commercial passenger flights were suspended with effect from March 25, when the country came under a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Travel firm Thomas Cook India on Friday welcomed the government's decision to resume domestic commercial passenger flights from May 25 and said it will provide impetus to tourism in the country.

About a third of domestic flight operations will resume from May 25 under strict norms. All commercial passenger flights were suspended with effect from March 25, when the country came under a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Also Read: Domestic flights resume from May 25: Ministry of Civil Aviation issues SOP for airports

Close

"We welcome the government's announcement to reopen domestic commercial passenger flights in a calibrated manner commencing May 25, 2020. We believe that the government's detailed guidelines/SOPs will serve well to address essential Health and Safety  protocols," Thomas Cook (India) Chairman and MD Madhavan Menon said in a statement.

related news

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The resumption of domestic flights is an important step to drive the country's tourism- a key pivot for economic revival, he added.

"What is encouraging is that our business travel teams have already received bookings and are getting a steady flow of enquiries for work related travel from our corporates, seeking to travel over the next few weeks," Menon said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 02:32 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #flights #India #Thomas Cook #Tourism industry

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Auto ancillary Bosch cuts capex by half

Coronavirus impact | Auto ancillary Bosch cuts capex by half

Interacted with FM Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss core issues impacting restaurant sector: NRAI

Interacted with FM Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss core issues impacting restaurant sector: NRAI

CISCE board to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams from July 1-14

CISCE board to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams from July 1-14

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.