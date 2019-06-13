App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Results of AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance exam declared

Total 3,38,457 candidates comprising 1,57,488 males, 1,80,934 females and 35 third gender candidates appeared for the examination.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The results of AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance examination held for 1,150 seats across the country were declared on June 12.

Total 3,38,457 candidates comprising 1,57,488 males, 1,80,934 females and 35 third gender candidates appeared for the examination, the AIIMS said in a statement.

Out of them 11,380 have qualified - 7,352 males, 4,027 females and one third gender candidate.

Close

The examination was held on May 25 and 26 at AIIMS -- New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Mangalagiri (Guntur), Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bathinda, Deoghar (Jharkhand), Gorakhpur, Kalyani (West Bengal), Rae Bareli and Telangana (Bibinagar).

The examination was conducted online in four shifts for over two days.

It was organised in 339 centres in 151 cities spread over 29 states and three Union Territories.

The entire process of examination, starting from entry to exit of candidates, was monitored in real-time at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi through CCTV surveillance and live streaming.

The AIIMS advised candidates to visit their website for regular updates.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 08:26 am

tags #AIIMS #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.