Result of hefty fines? Fatalities decline after implementation of strict Motor Vehicles Act

The amended Motor Vehicles Act, which proposed hefty fines for violating traffic norms, has had a positive impact on ground, reducing the number of fatalities due to road accidents, The Times of India has reported.

According to the road transport ministry, a significant reduction in the number of casualties has been recorded during September and October 2019, as compared to the same period last year. The amended Motor Vehicles Act had come into force from September 1, 2019.

In a written reply, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha that the maximum decline was recorded in Uttar Pradesh, where the number of casualties reduced from 1,503 between September and October 2018 to 1,355 during the same period in 2019.

This was followed by Gujarat, which recorded a decline of 77 deaths due to road accidents, after the implementation of the strict Act.

Of the nine states that the data was available for, eight recorded a decline in casualties, except Chhattisgarh, which recorded a marginal increase.

The average decline in fatalities across the eight states was 22 percent.

“Once we have the road crash and fatalities data from all the states for the September-December quarter of 2019, we will have a clear picture about the impact of the changed law on road users. Hope this will enforce the state governments to enforce the law,” Gadkari said in his response.

“The visible impact of the change in Motor Vehicles Act will be felt in one to two years from now,” he added.