you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Restrictions on movement of people in Kashmir Valley eased

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Restrictions on the movement of people in the Kashmir Valley were eased on August 17, with landline services restored in some areas of the city, even as stringent security arrangements continued to be in place, officials said.

The restrictions were eased on August 17 morning to facilitate the movement of government employees towards their offices, they said.

The officials said the security forces continued to remain deployed, while barricades remained on the roads, but people were allowed to move after checking their credentials.

Landline services were restored in some areas like Raj Bagh and Jawahar Nagar, but remained suspended in most parts, including the commercial hub of Lal Chowk, Press Enclave and other areas around it, they said.

There was increase in movement of private vehicles in the civil lines area and other district headquarters of the Valley, the officials said, adding that some inter-district cabs were also seen plying in Dalgate area of the summer capital.

Some shops in the civil lines areas of the city opened on Saturday morning, the officials said. However, most of the business establishments, including fuel stations, remained shut.

First Published on Aug 17, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #Politics

