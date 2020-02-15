App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Restrictions on large gathering in Noida in view of board exams

The police have also issued a slew of guidelines to be followed during the period when assembly of five or more than five people will remain barred in the district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar for a period of one month beginning February 15, officials said. The decision has been taken in view maintaining law and order during school examinations of UP, CBSE and ICSE Board, Holi festival, protests and demonstrations by farmers and other organisations, the police said.

"The decision has been taken to check anti-social elements. It is difficult to identify such elements beforehand, and hence they cannot be given a chance for individual hearing," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi said in a written order.

The police have also issued a slew of guidelines to be followed during the period when assembly of five or more than five people will remain barred in the district.

Close

However, this restriction would not apply on students taking examinations, people part of a funeral procession, or a wedding group, or religious gathering, the order stated.

related news

Restrictions have also been put on using loudspeakers at loud volume without permission from authorities.

"Shop owners should not rent out loudspeakers to any person unless they show permission documents. Loudspeakers will not be used before 6 am and after 10 pm," the order stated.

The police have also warned citizens against gathering or encouraging an assembly near examination centres, particularly within 200 yards, and told them that loudspeakers won't be allowed near examination centres during the period.

Further, the police have warned people against using mud, or colours harmful to human beings during Holi festival next month.

"There will not be Holi bonfires on any new sites. The rituals will take place only at the traditional spots in the district. Nobody will carry out prayers or namaz at any disputed property where there has been no tradition of prayers," the order stated.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #India #Noida

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.