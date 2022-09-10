English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Restrictions lifted, life returns to normal in J&K's Rajouri town

    The border town witnessed a curfew-like situation on Friday as District Magistrate Vikas Kundal issued prohibitory orders to maintain law and order in the wake of a land dispute between two communities.

    PTI
    September 10, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Normal activities resumed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri town on Saturday as restrictions imposed under CrPC section 144 were lifted by the authorities, officials said.

    The border town witnessed a curfew-like situation on Friday as District Magistrate Vikas Kundal issued prohibitory orders to maintain law and order in the wake of a land dispute between two communities.

    As the day passed off peacefully with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere, the restrictions were withdrawn.

    However, police and paramilitary forces remained deployed in strength in sensitive areas, the officials said.

    The executive magistrate, first class, Rajouri, had ordered the attachment of the piece of land in Rampur village under section 145 of the CrPC till the case is decided by a court of law.

    Close
    Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people.
    PTI
    Tags: #curfew in kashmir #India's Kashmir #Jammu & Kashmir #JK #Rajouri town
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 12:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.