Restrictions lifted, fully vaccinated passengers from India take to US skies

Aditya Garg headed to San Francisco in the early hours of Monday, relieved that he could finally get back to work and home with the US government lifting travel restrictions for international travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid.

The young man from Jaipur, who works for a California-based electric vehicle company, was among the several people at the Delhi airport on Monday morning anxious to get to the US and boarding the first flight out they could.

The coronavirus pandemic had prompted the US to close its borders to international travellers from many countries, including India, last year.

Starting today, November 8, the US has lifted all restrictions for fully vaccinated international travellers, including from India, but they will have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight to the country.

Garg, who took a United Airlines flight scheduled to depart at 4:30 am, said he had last travelled to the US before the pandemic induced lockdown in March last year.

"I work and stay in Bay Area. It’s a relief that after such a long time I am able to fly to the US as American authorities have eased restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers. Of course, we still have to take all precautions," he told