App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Restrictions in parts of Kashmir ahead of Burhan Wani's death anniversary

His killing triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley. As many as 85 people were killed and thousand others were injured in clashes between security forces and protesters over four months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Kashmir today as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order on the eve of the second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, even as a strike called by separatists evoked mixed response in the Valley. Restrictions have been imposed in Tral township, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, and in the Nowhatta and Maisuma police station areas of Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

He said the curbs have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident.

Wani, a resident of Tral, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

His killing triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley. As many as 85 people were killed and thousand others were injured in clashes between security forces and protesters over four months.

related news

The official said security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places across the Valley.

Meanwhile, the strike called by separatists against the shifting of Asiya Andrabi, the chief of radical women's outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), to Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), evoked mixed response in the Valley today.

The separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), had yesterday called for a strike to protest the shifting of Andrabi and her colleagues.

The JRL – comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik – appealed to the people to "observe a complete shutdown and maintain civil curfew".

While shops and other establishments were shut in the city centre Lal Chowk here, business continued as usual in other areas of the city, the official said.

He said public transport was sparse, but private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were plying in many areas of the city.

The official said similar reports of a mixed response to the strike were received from other district headquarters of the Valley.

Cracking a whip on separatist leaders ahead of Wani's death anniversary, the police had yesterday detained Malik in a police station here, while Mirwaiz was put under house arrest. Geelani continued to remain under house detention.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 01:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.