Restrictions imposed in some parts of Jammu Kashmir's Budgam

Authorities in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday imposed restrictions in some areas to maintain law and order as members of the Shia community observed the tenth day of Muharram, officials said. The officials said restrictions on the movement and assembly of people were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order on the occasion of Ashura, the tenth day of mourning in the Islamic month of Muharram.

The officials said there were no restrictions on the movement of the people anywhere else in the valley, including in Srinagar city. Security forces personnel were deployed in strength to prevent any untoward incident.

The city had witnessed curfew-like restrictions in several areas on Sunday. Meanwhile, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha remembered the sacrifice of the martyrs of Karbala.

In his message, the Lt Governor said martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions has guided humanity to strive for justice, values and righteousness. Sinha prayed for peace and prosperity in J-K and urged the people to be kind, compassionate and work for the needy and underprivileged.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and party's vice president Omar Abdullah also paid glowing tributes to Imam Hussain and his companions who sacrificed their lives for upholding the principles of truth and uprightness. In his message, Abdullah urged the younger generation to learn from the incomparable qualities that were in the personality of Imam Hussain.

"The grandson of Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Imam Husain sacrificed his life, along with his family members and associates, for the sake of the cardinal principles laid down by Holy Messenger of Islam, he said. The NC president said the martyrs of Karbala will be remembered till eternity for their fight against injustice and oppression.

The NC vice president said the supreme sacrifice rendered by Imam Hussain and his companions at Karbala would continue to remind mankind about the futility of falsehood and deceit and ultimate victory of truth and righteousness. "I hope and pray that the day inspires us to take the path of devotion and commitment to the cause of truth despite manifest difficulties and hardships," Omar said.