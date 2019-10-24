App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Restrictions has to be reviewed from time to time: SC to J&K administration

The bench, headed by Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai, asked Mehta about the restriction on Internet in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on October 24 told the Jammu and Kashmir administration that they may impose restrictions in the name of national interest, but it has to be reviewed from time to time.

A three-judge bench, which was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the restrictions imposed in the state following the scrapping of its special status, was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that they were reviewing restrictions on a daily basis.

"The restrictions are being reviewed daily. In around 99 per cent area, no restrictions are there," Mehta, who was appearing for the state administration, told the apex court.

Close

The solicitor general told the court that restrictions on Internet was going on as the issue has "cross border implications".

The apex court would hear the arguments on these pleas November 5.

The top court was hearing petition, which has raised the issue of physical restrictions and communication blockade in the state following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

The court had on October 16 asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to place before it orders on the basis of which communication restrictions were imposed in the state. It had questioned the administration on the delay in placing orders and notifications imposing communication the restrictions.

The apex court had referred to media reports on mobile services been restored in the valley, to which counsel for one of the petitioners had said only postpaid mobiles were operational, but the SMS services was stopped by authorities.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #India #SC

